Library operating with limited hours
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Library at 53742 State Highway 30 reopened Monday, March 1, on a limited basis. Curbside service is available to those who request it.
Hours are from 10 a.m. until noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Patrons are advised to call 607-326-7901 before each visit to verify that the library is open.
The Roxbury Library Association’s volunteer Thrift Shoppe staff will only accept donations when the library is open.
Shelter dog to run SPCA Wednesday
HYDE PARK — Susquehanna SPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes will trade places with long-term shelter dog, Max, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
According to a media release, the event was designed to raise awareness of what an extended stay means for shelter dogs and the importance of rehoming animals as quickly as possible.
Wednesday will mark 444 days that Max, a 5-year-old male pit bull terrier mix, has been at the shelter. Max is described by Haynes, shelter staff and SQSPCA volunteers as a terrific dog who enjoys bouncy balls, snuggling on the couch, long walks and swimming in the creek on hot summer days. Call 607-547-8111, ext. 102, to learn more about Max.
Masons to host takeout dinner
LAURENS — A takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
Chicken with biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries will be included for $10 per dinner.
COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be followed by the Masons and customers are asked to arrive wearing masks.
Proceeds will be used to fund college scholarships, community assistance, Scout troops, as well as lodge maintenance.
