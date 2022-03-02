Boil water order issued in Milford
MILFORD — A boil water order has been issued for residents of the village of Milford. It will remain in place until further notice.
According to a media release, loss of chlorine in the distribution system prompted the need for the advisory.
Fresh chlorinated water is being pumped into the water system. Two days of satisfactory bacteria sample results will need to be obtained before lifting the boil water order.
Call 607-286-7331 for more information.
Opening ceremonies announced at stores
A grand opening ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Grand Union supermarket at 5 Commons Drive in Hartwick Seminary.
According to a media release, the ceremony will include a donation from store leadership to the Cooperstown Food Pantry.
It was announced last November that some Tops Markets would change to Grand Unions as part of a merger agreement.
The store is open 24/7.
A grand opening ceremony will also be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Grand Union supermarket at 54 E. Main St. in Norwich.
The community service organization Helping Hands will receive a donation from the store as part of the grand opening.
The Norwich store is open daily from 6 a.m. until midnight.
Established in 1916, today there are reportedly 11 Grand Union stores in New York and Vermont.
Masons to sponsor dinner by takeout
LAURENS — A $12 chicken and biscuit dinner will be available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, jellied cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries.
Patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and its maintenance as well as community assistance and college scholarships.
Grange takes stands on certain issues
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
At last month’s meeting the Grange adopted position statements in the form of resolutions on the following subjects: supports the continuation of nine justices on the U.S. Supreme Court; supports the expansion of the bottle bill to 10 cents per container and to apply to more bottles; opposes early parole of elder prisoners; supports the Fair Play Ambulance Cost Recovery Act which would allow volunteer emergency services to bill for care and transportation. The resolutions will also be sent to elected officials and Pomona Grange for additional support.
Before the start of the March 14 meeting, family activities contest entries should be given to Anna Ritchey and all other contest entries should go to Lecturer Barton Snedaker. Membership applications should be given to the secretary.
