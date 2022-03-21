Society to hear book presentation
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Fly Creek Methodist Church.
Bill Deane will give a presentation on the society’s latest publication, “Fly Creek History,” and copies will be available for purchase.
According to a media release, the book contains historical essays collected from members, guest speakers and historians collected over a 30-year period.
Area’s first autos to be illustrated
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday March 27, at AMVETS Hall in Main Street in Schenevus.
The program will feature the pictorial presentation, “Gas Stations, Auto Sales, Repair Shops & First Auto Owners in Maryland, Schenevus & Westford” by Town Historian Bob Parmerter.
Reports will be also be made on upcoming activities to include a trip, picnic, cemetery tour and an unveiling for the community.
Masks are options, All are welcome.
Call Renee Gaston at 607-435-5849 for more information.
Ukrainian relief effort underway
ROSCOE — The Roscoe Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at 420 Rockland Road in Roscoe is part of a state-wide Ukrainian relief effort along with 15 other nursing and rehabilitation facilities.
According to a media release, the Roscoe facility will serve as a drop off center for supplies that will be sent to the people of Ukraine through the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center in Buffalo. A list of needed items is posted at www.mcguiregroup.com/ukraine-supp lies/.
Items may be left daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 6.
Monetary donations will also be accepted by check or the designated PayPal account at www.pay pal.com/fundraiser/charity/1438034.
Centers in neighboring counties participating include the Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City and Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville.
Fuel relief fund has $2,000 goal
COOPERSTOWN — The Angel Network of Cooperstown received a $1,000 donation from a community member to be used for emergency fuel relief for local families struggling with the recent rise in fuel prices.
“Rising gas prices and inflation are beginning to take a toll on our neighbors in this community. These prices disproportionately affect low-income families and those who live paycheck to paycheck. We are moved by this generous donation and welcome the opportunity for the rest of the community to join in the supply of relief to those who are most affected at the pump,” Angel Network Co-President Miriam Murray stated in a media release.
The charitable organization has set a goal to match the $1,000 donation so that it has a greater reach in the community and has begun a campaign for contributions.
Checks made out to The Angel Network of Cooperstown may be mailed to P.O. Box 1186, Cooperstown, NY 13326.
Visit www.angelnetworkofcooperstown.org or find the group on Facebook for more information.
