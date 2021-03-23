Food assistance service adds hours
COOPERSTOWN — As of Tuesday, March 23, the Cooperstown Food Pantry will be open five days a week. The hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. have been added on Tuesdays.
The Food Pantry is also open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. until noon Saturdays.
Residents of northern Otsego County in need of food assistance should call the Pantry at 607-547-8902 to place orders. Walk-ins will have their order taken from the porch. Clients will wait outside and the food will be packaged for them.
Support for the Food Pantry is welcome in the form of monetary donations and food and personal hygiene supplies
Sidney police group seeking public input
SIDNEY — The Village of Sidney Police Reform Committee will open its virtual meeting to the public at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, to hear any comments and concerns regarding the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan. The plan is available for review at www.villageofsidney.org and www.facebook.com/villageofsidney.
Comments may also be emailed to questions@villageofsidney.org.
Access to the meeting will be made available by emailing mgeorge@villageofsidney.org.
