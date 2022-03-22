Lecture series finale to be presented
SCHOHARIE – The final installment in the Schoharie County Historical Society’s Black History Lecture Series “Rediscovering the Forgotten History of African Americans in Schoharie County” will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Schoharie Reformed Church at 258 Main St., in Schoharie.
According to a media release, inspired by the final chapters of “Discovering the Forgotten History of Blacks in Schoharie County,” by the late Jack Daniels, local author and historian Karen Cuccinello will focus on the Johnson Hotel and its proprietor James Andrew “Andy” Johnson.
Series guest lecturers and audience members may share their final thoughts and takeaways from the series before the closing reception.
Call 518- 295-7192 for more information.
Program to feature Selleck Sugarbush
SHERBURNE —A free program will be held in celebration of Maple Weekend in Selleck Sugarbush at Rogers Environmental Education Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26.
According to a media release Chenango County 4-H Agent Erica Clark will cover what the Sugarbush is and explain the sugar making process and needed equipment. What sugar maples look like up close and how to identify them will also be included. Small scale maple syrup production will be discussed.
The Selleck Sugaring project was established in memory of Bruce Selleck, a former board member. It represents a living laboratory where visitors can learn maple sugaring. Local entrepreneurs provide operational expertise in exchange for syrup sale proceeds, with the balance supporting operations at Rogers Center.
Maple syrup samples will be provided and syrup will be sold in the store in the Visitor Center.
The required registration may be completed by emailing info@friendsofrogers.org.
Rogers Center is at 2721 State Route 80 in Sherburne.
