Author to discuss historic structure
SCHOHARIE — The Schoharie County Historical Society will host an online event with author Jeff O’Connor about his book “The Old Stone Fort – Guardian of Schoharie County History Since 1772” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
According to a media release, O’Connor’s book presents a narrative of the fort’s history, beginning with its origins in the German Reformed Church congregation of the early Palatine settlers. Built in 1772, the building has housed a church, part of a Revolutionary War fort, a school, Civil War-era armory and has been a museum longer than all other uses combined.
The presentation will explore what research has revealed about Old Stone Fort’s history and will be accompanied by selected photographs, maps and other imagery used in the book. The author will also discuss some of the mechanics of working on the book, including sources of material and how the narrative took shape.
The required registration may be completed by emailing OldStoneFortEvents@gmail.com or calling 518-295-7192.
Presentation set on Alzheimer’s signs
SIDNEY — A Zoom presentation of “Know the 10 Signs” by the Alzheimer’s Association will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, by Sidney Memorial Public Library.
According to a media release, the 10 warning signs of impending Alzheimer’s and what to watch for in one’s self and others will be included. Typical age-related changes, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of diagnosis, the diagnostic process and resources will be covered.
Call Sierra at 518-675-7212 or visit alz.org/crf and click on Programs and Events to register.
