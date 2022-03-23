Community eligible for swim lessons
SUNY DELHI — Registration for the SUNY Delhi spring community swimming lessons program will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 26, in the lobby next to the pool in Kunsela Hall.
Eligible age groups include infants, toddlers, preschoolers and adults.
Lessons will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting March 29, or 9 a.m. until noon Saturdays, starting April 2, and will end May 7.
Call 607-746-4263 for more information.
Donation breakfast to be held Sunday
SCHENEVUS — AMVETS Post 2752 will sponsor a donation breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 27, at the Veterans Hall on Main Street in Schenevus.
The dine-in or takeout meal will include pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice.
Food distribution set for Wednesday
SIDNEY — A Community Partnership Mass Food Distribution will be held from 11 a.m. until the food is gone Wednesday, March 30, at Sidney Fire Station at 74 River St. in Sidney. There will be fresh fruits and vegetables and shelf stable items.
The distribution is open to all with no income requirements.
Church to sponsor chicken barbecue
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Takeout chicken dinners from Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q in Oneonta will be available from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, from Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs. A bake sale will also be held.
Advance dinner orders may be made by Thursday, April 7, by calling 315-858-1451 or 315-858-2357.
Time running out to be on sale map
BAINBRIDGE — The Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce is scheduling participants for the 4 Towns Forward Community Garage Sale to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in Afton, Bainbridge, Sidney and Unadilla.
Interested Bainbridge residents who email bainbridge.chamber@yahoo.com by Friday, April 8, will be included in a sale map that will be distributed to sale goers.
The Chamber will also sponsor a “Junk in Your Trunk” event in the municipal parking lot behind Bob’s Diner where residents can sell items.
Reservations wanted for lasagna dinner
SCHENEVUS — AMVETS Post 2752 will host a donation lasagna dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Veterans Hall on Main Street in Schenevus.
Proceeds will benefit the furnace replacement fund.
Reservations are recommended and may be made by calling 607-638-9298.
