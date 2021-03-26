Volunteers needed at used goods store
SIDNEY — The Nex-To-New Upscale Thrift Store at 11 Main St. in Sidney, sellers of gently used items, is looking for volunteers.
Volunteers may work one or two days per week or, in some cases, a few hours a day.
Tasks included sorting, packing, lifting, pricing, hanging and maintaining merchandise and running a basic cash register. Volunteers will be trained by experienced staff.
Email nextonewsidney@gmail.com for a volunteer application or call 607-563-3434 and leave a message or visit the store from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Friday or Saturday.
Local charities benefit from shop proceeds.
Historical society chartered by state
SCHENEVUS — The state Education Department and Board of Regents have granted Town of Maryland Historical Society a charter as a 501c3 nonprofit corporation.
According to a media release, the society can now be registered in New York State, fundraise through memberships, collect historical items and share stories and history of Upstate NY.
The society outlines its purpose as bringing together those who are interested in the history of the Town of Maryland to gather, preserve, display and make any artifacts, books, papers, photographs, etc., available for study.
Historical and cultural information will be provided through presentations at monthly meetings and materials will be distributed to teachers.
The society encourages the involvement of school-age youngsters in its activities.
The group is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28.
A PowerPoint presentation will be given on area maps from the earliest to latest by Town Historian Bob Parmerter. Email beech18@stny.rr.com regarding how to join the meeting.
The next meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, will feature a program by Dean Roberts Sr. of Greenleaf Dollhouses in Schenevus.
New members are welcome. A membership form is available on the society’s Facebook page or from Membership Chair Charlene Rubino at gbeams@stny.rr.com.
Commerce Chenango to host town hall
A virtual town hall meeting with U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, will be hosted by Commerce Chenango from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
According to a media release, small businesses are encouraged to attend. Participants are welcome to share their experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Priorities for relief and recovery will be discussed.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/4mfn3hss.
Rabies vaccines available locally
HYDE PARK — Rabies vaccination appointments for pet dogs, cats and ferrets may be scheduled at Susquehanna SPCA from 1 to 3 p.m. on alternating Wednesdays by calling 607-547-8111, ext. 108.
Dogs must be on leashes and cats and ferrets in carriers.
Proof of a previous vaccine is required to receive one good for three years.
The shelter is at 4841 State Highway 28 in Hyde Park.
Marked rise noted in meals to seniors
The Senior Dining Program in Delaware County served nearly 92,000 meals in 2020, a 9.1% increase when compared with 2019 statistics.
According to a media release, more meals were served last year than in the 47-year history of the program.
The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the state-wide pause, resulted in changes in the way services were provided including new procedures, protocols and precautions all related to health and safety.
The county’s six congregate meal sites were and remain closed but there has been no interruption in home delivered meals.
The Senior Dining Program, directed by Rick Angerer, is operated by Delaware Opportunities under contract with the Delaware County Office for the Aging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.