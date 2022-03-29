Bone marrow drive to be held Tuesday
COOPERSTOWN — A bone marrow drive will be held in honor of Vincenza Alessi, a 2012 CCS graduate with bone marrow failure of an unknown origin, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, in N.J. Sterling Auditorium at Cooperstown Central School.
Donors must be 18 to 40 years old. Text VincenzaCCS2012 to 61474 to register to have a swab taken at the school or to receive a test kit in the mail.
Cemetery group sets annual meeting
MIDDLEFIELD — The annual meeting of the Middlefield Cemetery Association will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the home of Sally and John Reynolds at 3640 County Highway 35 in Middlefield.
The election of officers will be among the business to be conducted.
Joker Run/Walk to benefit center
UNADILLA — Central NY Youth for Christ will host its eighth annual Joker 3.6 mile Run/1.1 mile Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2. The event is a fundraiser for the organization’s Teen Center at 16 Watson St. in Unadilla.
Registration will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and is $30 for the run and $25 for the walk. The first 75 people to register and pay will receive a shirt. Children 10 and younger may participate in the walk for free.
The event is open to all runners and walkers. Prizes will be awarded to the overall male and female winners in the run. Medals will be given in each age category to the first, second, and third place finishers in the run. There will also be a Joker contest, best costume contest and door prizes.
Call 607-432-0594 or visit cnyyfc.org for more information and to register online.
Annual seed swap to be held at Bushel
DELHI — Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi will hosts its annual seed swap from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
According to a media release, gardeners are welcome to bring extra seeds (open-pollinated, non-GMO) to swap them out for something new and different to plant in their gardens. Those who don’t have seeds, may pick some up.
Gardening questions will also be address by local farmers at the Ask-a-Farmer Advice Table from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
Loans available to help students
AFTON — Jane I. Schenck Trust Fund college loan applications for this year’s graduating seniors and alumni of Afton Central School are available from the high school guidance office.
Completed applications with proof of college enrollment must be returned to the guidance office on or before June 4, to be eligible.
Afton graduates may apply for a loan of up to $4,500. Loan repayment begins once the student has left college.
Call 607-639-8229 for more information.
Afton begins search for superintendent
AFTON — The Afton Central School District Board of Education reports that it has begun the superintendent search process to fill the vacancy created by the recent retirement of Superintendent of Schools Timothy McNamara.
According to a media release, the search process will continue over the next few months. Gordon Daniels was appointed by the board to serve as interim superintendent during the search process.
District residents are being strongly encouraged to contribute to the search process by participating in a survey designed to identify the most desirable characteristics to be considered in the development of a profile for the new superintendent.
The survey is available online at www.aftoncsd.org. Click on Superintendent Search Survey under News and Announcements. For those who are not able or do not wish to complete the survey online, a paper copy may be obtained from the Afton Central School District office.
Completed surveys may be submitted online or returned to the district office no later than the end of business Monday, April 4.
As the search process continues, interdisciplinary committees will be formed.
The search process is under the direction of the consulting firm of Castallo and Silky. Any questions may be directed to Jessica Cohen at jessicafieldcohen@gmail.com or to Daniels at 607-639-8229.
