Roast pork dinner set for Sunday in SK
SOUTH KORTRIGHT — The South Kortright Community Church will have its annual donation roast pork dinner with all the fixings from noon until sold out Sunday, March 7.
This year’s dinner will be packaged for takeout and presented in a drive-thru format.
The church is at 10710 County Highway 18 in South Kortright.
Proceeds will benefit the church.
Input from students to be focus at forum
The second “Merger Mondays” online public forum to discuss the proposed merger between Schenevus and Worcester Central school districts will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8. A link to the livestream event will be available on both districts’ websites, as well as at www.mscsw.org.
According to a media release, the monthly discussion series provides an opportunity for informal conversations about the merger process and the study that was completed in 2020 by consultants Castallo & Silky of Syracuse. The full annexation merger study report may be read online at www.mscsw.org. Printed copies are also available at the district offices of both school buildings.
The March 8 forum will feature middle and high school students from both districts who would be among the first to graduate from a merged district if it were approved by the boards and voters.
A decision from the Schenevus and Worcester boards of education is expected in June regarding scheduling a merger proposal vote.
Post taking orders for March 13 dinner
SCHENEVUS — AMVETS Post 2752 will sponsor a dinner for takeout or local delivery from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
The meal will include chicken parmesan, spaghetti, a side salad, bread and dessert for $12.
Dinner orders are to be placed by Wednesday, March 10, by calling 607-638-9298.
Overdue fines to be waived at library
COOPERSTOWN — Overdue fines will be waived by the Village Library of Cooperstown for materials checked out as of Feb. 8 and returned through June 30.
According to a media release, fines accumulated up to that point will remain on the borrower’s account. Any reduction in fines presently owed by the borrower must be approved by the library director.
Call 607-547-8344 for more information.
