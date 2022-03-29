Masons to sponsor dinner by takeout
LAURENS — A $12 chicken and biscuit dinner will be available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, jellied cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries.
In keeping with COVID-19 health and safe guidelines, patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and its maintenance as well as community assistance and college scholarships.
Submissions sought for museum event
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum is accepting artist submissions for its annual juried summer art invitational, Art by the Lake, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13.
According to a media release, painters, photographers and sculptors may submit their works. Selected artists will display, demonstrate and sell their art during the event.
Awards will be presented featuring cash prizes.
Visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/abtl2022 to apply by the May 31 deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.