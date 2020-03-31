Foundation awards grants to nonprofits
The Community Foundation for South Central New York has issued grant funds to five area nonprofit organizations that it has determined to be providing essential services to the individuals and communities they serve since the regional outbreak of COVID-19.
According to a media release, Friends of Recovery Delaware/Otsego received $5,000 to provide basic needs to homeless clients and those with substance use disorders.
Delaware Opportunites was awarded $15,000 for meal delivery programs to vulnerable populations and $2,500 for the Walton senior meal delivery program
Chenango United Way and Opportunities for Otsego each received $15,000 for their community response to COVID-19.
The ARC of Delaware County was awarded $2,500 for the Walton Food Pantry.
The Community Foundation for South Central New York is described as a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 focused on addressing commnity concerns and improving quality of life.
Headquartered in Johnson City, it encourages and facilitates personal and institutional philanthropy throughout a five county region. Visit www.donorswhocare.org for more information.
