Town Hall to focus on small businesses
A virtual town hall meeting with U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, will be hosted by Commerce Chenango from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
According to a media release, small businesses are encouraged to attend. Participants are welcome to share their experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Priorities for relief and recovery will be discussed.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/4mfn3hss.
Community dinner set for Thursday
FRANKLIN — St. Pauls’ Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host is monthly community takeout dinner featuring homemade beef stew and goulash from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
Guests are asked to wear masks and use the Main Street chapel entrance to pickup their meals.
Free-will offerings are accepted for the monthly dinners which support the on-going church interior renovation project.
Credit Union plans activity for Easter
COOPERSTOWN — Leatherstocking Credit Union will have an Easter event for children behind its building at 24 Glen Ave. in Cooperstown.
Scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., Friday, April 2, goodie baskets will be given out and photos may be taken with the Easter Bunny.
Thrift Shop to put hold on donations
HYDE PARK — The New Leash on Life Thrift Shop affiliated with the Susquehanna SPCA will continue to accept donations until 4 p.m. Friday, April 2, after which a temporarily hold will be in effect so that staff may prepare to move.
The animal shelter and store are scheduled relocate soon to a new campus about 1.2 miles north of the 4841 State Highway 28 location.
According to a media release, the thrift store will remain open for a few more weeks and Thrift Store Manager Sara Lucas will continue offering merchandise online on the New Leash on Life Facebook page and Facebook Marketplace before, during, and after the move.
An announcement will be made regarding when the receipt of donated items will resume at the new site.
The thrift store, a local mainstay for more than 40 years, is considered a primary source of revenue for the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Call 607-547-9462 or email slucas@sqspca.org for more information.
Reservations sought for April dinner
MIDDLEFIELD — A donation takeout only roast beef dinner will be served by the Middlefield Baptist Church at 5 p.m. Friday, April 16.
Reservations are required by Thursday, April 8, and will be capped at 100. No reservations will be taken on the day of the dinner.
Call Sue at 607-264-8042 to leave a name and telephone number for her to confirm your reservation by return call.
Art entries wanted from area students
Details of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition have been announced by Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck.
High school students who live in New York’s 19th Congressional District are eligible to enter. Locally, the district includes the counties of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie.
Winning entries from each Congressional District will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
Artwork may be as large as 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by four inches thick, must be two dimensional, be original in concept, design and execution, must not weigh more than 15 pounds and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.
Eligible works may include paintings, including oils, acrylics and watercolors; drawings, including pastels, colored pencils, pencil, charcoal, ink and markers; two dimensional collage; prints, including lithographs, silkscreen and block prints; mixed media; computer generated art; and photography.
Students are required to email a picture or scanned copy of their artwork (along with the release form found at https://tinyurl.com/3mbw9yxaby) no later than Monday, April 26, to NY19.Art@mail.house.gov.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2ta59b5e for more information.
