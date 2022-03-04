Mid-Winter show to open at Art Garage
COOPERSTOWN — A Mid-Winter show will mark its opening from 4:30 to 6:30 Friday, March 4, at The Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the show will feature painting, sculpture and ceramics by Lucia Phillips, Marcus Villagran, Elizabeth Nields and Amy Leigh McKinnon and will remain in place through April 5.
The Art Garage will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in March and other times by calling/texting 315-941-9607. Find The Art Garage on Facebook for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.