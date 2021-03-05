Center to showcase talent, art projects
UNADILLA — Central New York Youth for Christ will host a Talent and Art Show at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at its Teen Center at 16 Watson St. in Unadilla.
According to a media release, the Talent Show has 20 openings. There will be designated time slots for four groups of performers. A group will consist of a performer and family members. Families will be able to watch during practices and performance times. Groups will have a designated section in the auditorium. Once all four performers have finished, the individual groups may go downstairs and see the Art Show portion or leave the Teen Center.
After the center has been vacated and cleaned the next group of four performers and families will be allowed to enter.
Talent Show registration is due by Monday, March 15, with Dorothy Davidson at 607-432-3343. Music is required to have appropriate lyrics and will need to be approved.
Displayable art projects must be submitted by Tuesday, March 16, to Davidson or Mike Knowlton. Artists are asked to call Davidson at 607-432-3343 and leave their full names, ages and project titles.
Annual fundraiser to be held virtually
NORWICH — The annual head shaving fundraiser for childhood cancer sponsored by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation will be held virtually from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in Norwich.
According to a media release, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity that funds childhood cancer research grants. Donors, volunteers and fundraisers willing to shave their heads are welcome to participate. At last count, 33 shavees and three teams were registered and donations totaled more than $15,000. Last year’s event raised $31,771. Organizers hope to surpass that amount in 2021.
Visit the event site at www.stbaldricks.org/events/Norwich for more information and to register. Event information is also available at www.facebook.com/NorwichStBaldricks.
