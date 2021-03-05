Online discussion set focused on race
DELHI — Get Woke! Catskills will present an online talk led by technology researcher Fernando Delgado titled “Race and the Machine: Historical and Contemporary Perspectives on AI and Race” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. A question-and-answer period will follow.
According to a media release, Delgado will present ways artificial intelligence can be weaponized. How automated decision-making systems replicate, and even exacerbate, racially disparate outcomes in criminal sentencing, credit scoring, hiring and policing, will be discussed.
Ongoing controversies related to the lack of racial and ethnic diversity of the tech workforce will also be covered in the talk.
As further stated in the release, Delgado is a legal technologist in industry and a PhD candidate at Cornell University’s College of Computing and Information Sciences. He lives in the Catskills. His academic work focuses on articulating critical design methods and democratic governance frameworks for AI systems. His doctoral research is funded by the MacArthur and Russell Sage foundations.
In addition to his academic research, Delgado is working with the Federation of American Scientists on developing AI-related policy ideas for the Biden-Harris administration.
Get Work! is sponsored by friends of Fair for All, United Ministry of Delhi, Bushel Collective and MARK Project. Visit www.getwokecatskills.org for more information and to register.
