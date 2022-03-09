Legion to sponsor corned beef dinner
LAURENS — A corned beef and cabbage dinner will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 11, at the American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens. The dine-in or takeout dinner will cost $12 for adults.
Fire Department plans open house
MORRIS — An open house will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12, by the Morris Fire Department at 117 E. Main St. in Morris.
The department’s equipment and vehicles will be displayed, blood pressure screenings will be available, demonstrations will be held and refreshments served.
Applications to join the department will also be available.
Social event plannedfor library director
OTEGO — The Board of Trustees at Harris Memorial Library will introduce its new director, Nicole Barker, to the community at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at the library at 334 Main St. in Otego.
According to a media release, an announcement will also be made regarding the library’s partnership with the Community Foundation of Otsego County and longtime Otego resident Dennis Fowler.
Fowler, an author, has provided an endowment directed at creating the Greater Otego Library and Education Fund which will partially fund the library’s upcoming renovation.
Refreshments will be offered.
