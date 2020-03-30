Conferencing app to be used by board
NEW BERLIN — A meeting of the Unadilla Valley Central School District Board of Education scheduled for March 23, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 1.
According to a media release, because of the COVID-19 health emergency, the meeting will be held remotely. Attendees may access the meeting individually via Zoom, a video conferencing app.
A budget work session will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the board meeting at 6 p.m.
The public will be able to follow the proceedings through audio by accessing Zoom via a computer, tablet or phone. In addition, a recording of the meetings will be transcribed and made available to the public at a later time, along with the minutes from the meeting.
Public comments may be emailed to voiceofthepublic@uvstorm.org. Comments received until 4 p.m., April 1, will be read into the record.
The public will be able to follow the proceedings through audio by accessing Zoom. It is recommended that those who wish to listen through a computer or tablet download the Zoom app before the meeting. No download is necessary to listen to the meeting by phone. The web link to join is https://E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/2488645622. The meeting ID number is 248 864 5622. The telephone number to join is 646-876-9923.
Call 607-847-7500 or email vdoliver@uvstorm.org for more information.
BOCES schedules video conferences
A special meeting of the Board of Education of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the sole supervisory district of Otsego, Delaware, Schoharie and Greene counties, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, via video conference.
According to a media release, it may be viewed live at https://E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/214043116.
The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES annual meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. and will also be held via video conference and will be live streamed at the same web address.
Blood drive location moved in Worcester
WORCESTER — Previously scheduled by the UMW for the United Methodist Church in Worcester, an American Red Cross emergency blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 6, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Appointments may be made online at redcrossblood.org or by calling Norma Ralph at 607-397-8119.
To get to the municipal building from Main Street, go down South Hill Road, cross the railroad tracks and look for Katie Lane on the right. Proceed on Katie Lane to the blue building on the left.
