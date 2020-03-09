Meal set in Morris to feature Irish fare
MORRIS — The monthly Community Meal at the Morris United Methodist Church at 17 Church St. in Morris will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
The menu will be corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, Irish soda bread and cupcakes.
The $1 donation per diner will be directed to the Rebecca Douglas Seigfried Scholarship Fund.
Shelter to sponsor clinic for 40 felines
HYDE PARK — A feline reduced cost spay/neuter clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at the Susquehanna SPCA at 4841 State Highway 28 in Hyde Park.
According to a media release, the clinic is designed to heighten awareness of the importance of spay/neuter services and in observance of World Spay Day which was Feb. 25.
There are 40 appointments available at $60 per cat. They will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Call the SQSPCA at 607-547-8111, ext. 102, for more information and to make an appointment
Annual meeting set by cemetery group
MIDDLEFIELD — The annual meeting of the Middlefield Cemetery Association will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the home of John and Sally Reynolds at 3640 County Highway 35.
Organic gardening to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — A lesson in Biointensive Gardening will be offered by the Otsego Master Gardeners from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the CCE Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
Delaware County CCE Horticulture Educator and Home Gardening Specialist Carla Crim will present the basics about biointensive gardening, described as an organic gardening system that focuses on achieving maximum yields from a minimum area of land or garden space, while simultaneously increasing biodiversity and sustaining the fertility of the soil.
Participation is free. Call 607-547-2536 ext. 0, or visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/gardening for more information and to register.
Projects sought along Route 20
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Route 20 Association is looking for qualifying projects for its 2020 mini-grant program.
According to a media release, the program recognizes projects designed to better communities and enhance the Route 20 Scenic Byway corridor. Qualifying projects must be completed by this September.
Municipalities may apply for the competitive mini-grant by submitting a one page narrative on their letterhead describing the work involved with the project and its intended benefits. A contact person along with corresponding contact information should also be provided. Submissions must be received by April 1.
The winner will be announced by early June and the award will be presented at the association’s annual dinner meeting. The amount of the award will be $600. Included will be two reservations for the dinner.
Applications may be mailed to the Route 20 Association, P.O. Box 20, Richfield Springs, NY 13459 or emailed to kwazworks@gmail.com.
Registration open for run/walk events
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center’s 18th annual Zone Run and Walk is accepting registrations for its Saturday, April 11 fundraising event, a part of the Route 20 Road Challenge.
Categories include a 5K, 10K, 2-Mile Walk, Little Loop and a new addition, the Family 2-Mile Walk. The entry fee for the Family 2-Mile Walk is $25 and includes one race T-shirt.
The Little Loop for the younger set will begin at 9:30 a.m. The 10K will start at 9:45 a.m. and the 5K and 2-mile walk, including the Family 2-Mile Walk, will begin at 10 a.m. Races will begin on lower Lake Street. Participants will return to the Veterans Club for snacks and refreshments. Trophies will be awarded and door prizes and raffles will be drawn.
Complete race information including how to preregister is available online at www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org or www.runsignup.com/RSCC. Participants may also register race day from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Club at 13 Lake St.
Contact Zone Run and Walk Coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for more information.
