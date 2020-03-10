Organic gardening to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — A lesson in Biointensive Gardening will be offered by the Otsego Master Gardeners from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the CCE Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
Delaware County CCE Horticulture Educator and Home Gardening Specialist Carla Crim will present the basics about biointensive gardening, described as an organic gardening system that focuses on achieving maximum yields from a minimum area of land or garden space, while simultaneously increasing biodiversity and sustaining the fertility of the soil.
Participation is free. Call 607-547-2536, ext. 0, or visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/gardening for more information and to register.
Free rabies clinic set for Thursday
DELHI — A free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at SUNY Delhi Farm on Arbor Hill Road in Delhi.
Sponsored by Delaware County Public Health, call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecountypublichealth.com for more information.
Support group set to resume its schedule
WALTON — Lung Matters, a support group at UHS Delaware Valley Hospital will resume its former meeting schedule on Friday, March 13.
According to a media release, meetings help to improve the lives of people with breathing issues by offering support and understanding, giving access to resources and management strategies. Members also learn how to play the harmonica, an activity that helps build lung capacity.
Sue Malia leads the group which will meet monthly on the second Friday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the hospital’s physical rehabilitation center at 1 Tutus Place in Walton.
Call 607-865-2155 for more information.
‘Paws for a Cause’ donations sought
DELHI — The Heart of the Catskills Humane Society will host its 20th annual “Paws for a Cause” rummage sale and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the United Ministry Church Hall on Court House Square in Delhi.
Donations for the sale may be left in the basement of the church hall between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 11 and 12. Donations should be clean and in working order.
Clothing, televisions and computers will not be accepted.
Volunteer bakers may drop off donated baked goods between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, or on Saturday morning.
Proceeds will benefit homeless animals of Delaware County.
Call Barbara Kaplan at 607-437-1895 for more information.
