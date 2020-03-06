Options for dinner available in Sidney
SIDNEY — Fish frys will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent at VFW Post 7914 at 133 W. Main St. in Sidney.
The $10 dinner will include a 10-to-12 ounce piece of haddock, coleslaw, choice of baked potato, french fries or German potato salad, dessert, coffee or tea. Call 607-563-7711 to place takeout orders.
A roast beef dinner will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church at 139 W. Main St. in Sidney.
Registration open for run/walk events
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center’s 18th annual Zone Run and Walk is accepting registrations for its Saturday, April 11 fundraising event, a part of the Route 20 Road Challenge.
Categories include a 5K, 10K, 2-mile walk, Little Loop and a new addition, the Family 2-Mile Walk.
The Little Loop for the younger set will begin at 9:30 a.m. The 10K will start at 9:45 a.m. and the 5K and 2-mile walk will begin at 10 a.m. Races will begin on lower Lake Street. Participants will return to the Veterans Club for snacks and refreshments. Trophies will be awarded and door prizes and raffles will be drawn.
Complete race information including how to preregister is available online at www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org or www.runsignup.com/RSCC. Participants may also register race day from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Club at 13 Lake St.
Contact Zone Run and Walk Coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for more information.
MORRIS — The monthly Community Meal at the Morris United Methodist Church at 17 Church St. in Morris will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. The menu will be corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, Irish soda bread and cupcakes.
The $1 donation per diner will be directed to the Rebecca Douglas Seigfried Scholarship Fund.
Annual meeting set by cemetery group
MIDDLEFIELD — The annual meeting of the Middlefield Cemetery Association will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the home of John and Sally Reynolds at 3640 County Highway 35 in Middlefield.
Shelter to host clinic for felines
HYDE PARK — A feline low cost spay/neuter clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at the Susquehanna SPCA at 4841 State Highway 28 in Hyde Park.
According to a media release, the clinic is designed to heighten awareness of the importance of spay/neuter services and in observance of World Spay Day which was Feb. 25.
There are 40 appointments available at $60 per cat. They will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Call the SQSPCA at 607-547-8111, ext. 102, for more information and to make an appointment.
Organic gardening to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — A lesson in Biointensive Gardening will be offered by the Otsego Master Gardeners from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the CCE Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
Delaware County CCE Horticulture Educator and Home Gardening Specialist Carla Crim will present the basics about biointensive gardening, described as an organic gardening system that focuses on achieving maximum yields from a minimum area of land or garden space, while simultaneously increasing biodiversity and sustaining the fertility of the soil.
Participation is free. Call 607-547-2536 ext. 0, or visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/gardening for more information and to register.
Hartwick FD No. 2 to serve Irish dinner
HARTWICK SEMINARY — An eat-in or takeout corned beef and cabbage dinner will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Hartwick Fire Department Company 2 in Hartwick Seminary.
The menu will include corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, bread, drink and dessert.
The dinner will be $15 for adults and $7 for children 12 and younger.
Dinners may be ordered for takeout by calling 607-547-8091.
Proceeds will go to the company’s benevolent fund and a portion will be donated to Jon Roach and Scott Monington, the two Cooperstown firefighters injured in the Feb. 26 garage fire in Middlefield.
Dinner and movie set for community
FLY CREEK — A community pot luck dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Fly Creek United Methodist church. A movie will follow.
Dishes to pass will be welcome. Drinks and dinnerware will be provided.
Knight of Columbus plan annual dinner
COOPERSTOWN — The Knights of Columbus, Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Council 10968, will sponsor its annual Saint Patrick’s dinner, weather-permitting, featuring corned beef and cabbage from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Mary’s Parish Center at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown. Free-will donations will be accepted.
Dancers from the O’Donnell-Kelly School of Irish Dance in Hartwick will perform at 5:30 p.m.
Profits from event to go to local family
CHERRY VALLEY — A Chinese auction will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Tryon Inn at 124 Main St. in Cherry Valley.
Merchandise and gift cards will be included in the auction. Tickets will be $5 for 10 tickets or $10 for 25 tickets.
Proceeds will help the family of Katherine Wood with her funeral expenses. Wood, of Roseboom, passed away Jan. 23.
