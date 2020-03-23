DOAS makes program changes
The Delaware Otsego Audubon Society has made changes to its upcoming programs.
The April 4 Otsego Lake Waterfowl Trip and the April 7 program, Walk to find the American Woodcock at the Parslow Road Conservation Area, to be held with The Otsego Land Trust, have been canceled.
A program, “Slogs through Bogs: Beauty, Loss, and Preservation” led by Dr. Donna Vogler, set for 7:30 p.m. April 17, will likely be in a digital format.
For more information, visit www.doas.us.
Annual run, walk to move to July 19
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center’s 18th Annual Zone Run and Walk, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 11, has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 19. It is sanctioned by the Route 20 Road Challenge.
Categories include a 5K, 10K, 2-mile walk, kids “Little Loop.” New this year is the addition of the Family 2-Mile Walk category for $25. It includes one race T-shirt per family. Complete race information and pre-registration are available by going to www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org or www.runsignup.com/RSCC. Participants may also register race day from 7 to 7:45 a.m. at the Vets Club at 13 Lake St.
The kids “Little Loop” will begin at 7:30 a.m.; the 10K will start at 7:45 a.m.; the 5K and 2-mile walk (including Family 2 Mile Walk); will begin at 8 a.m. The races will begin on Lower Lake Street. Participants will return to the Vet’s Club for awarding of trophies and the drawing of door prizes, special raffles and a 50/50 raffle. Free snacks for everyone and a complimentary draft beer for those registered runners/walkers 21 and older or a soda/water for those either younger than 21 or for those wishing not to have a beer.
The Run and Walk’s coordinator is Bill Kosina. He can be reached by calling 315-749-3286 or emailing bill@richfieldzone.org
For more information regarding the Richfield Springs Community Center and its programs, contact the center at 315-858-3200, visit www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org and find Richfield Springs Community Center on Facebook.
ONC BOCES seeks board members
The Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services is seeking board members for its board of education. BOCES districts were developed by the state Legislature in the 1950s to provide shared services to school districts. ONC BOCES provides its 19 component school districts with a variety of educational and administrative services. ONC BOCES also provides the region with adult and continuing education. ONC BOCES serves Andes, Charlotte Valley, Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Gilboa-Conesville, Hunter-Tannersville, Jefferson, Laurens, Margaretville, Milford, Morris, Oneonta, Roxbury, Schenevus, South Kortright, Stamford, Windham-Ashland-Jewett and Worcester school districts.
The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES has a nine-member Board of Education. The board meets once per month, with meeting locations alternating between the Otsego Area Occupational Center in Milford, the Northern Catskills Occupational Center in Grand Gorge and the ONC BOCES Instructional Support Services Center in Oneonta. During the coronavirus closures, meetings are being held via video conference. Those who live in any of the aforementioned districts and are interested in serving on the ONC BOCES Board of Education or would like additional information, are asked to contact the ONC BOCES District Superintendent’s Office at 607-286-7715, ext. 2224, or aoliveri@oncboces.org by Wednesday, April 8. By law, preference must be given to interested individuals residing in districts not already represented on the board.
