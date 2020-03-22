Cooperstown food pantry makes changes
COOPERSTOWN — In response to the COVID 19 outbreak, Cooperstown Food Pantry is making changes to its procedures as well as its hours. Beginning Monday, March 23, the food pantry will be open from 10 a. m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Only volunteers and the Food pantry director may enter the pantry. Clients can wait outside, and the food will be packed up for them. People in need of food assistance may call the pantry at 607-547-8902.
No food donations will be accepted at the pantry. People may make a monetary donation via PayPal on the Pantry’s website, cooperstownfoodpantry.org, or mail a check to the Food Pantry at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown. The pantry will not accept any new volunteers at this time.
For more information, see cooperstownfoodpantry.org and the Pantry’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFoodPantry.,
Rabies clinic in Norwich canceled
NORWICH — The rabies vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at the Norwich Fire Station has been canceled.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health’s Environmental Division, if circumstances allow, the clinic will be rescheduled and will be announced.
