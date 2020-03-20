Troop reschedules roast pork dinner
UNADILLA — The roast pork dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 21, by Unadilla Scout Troop 1 has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 6. All prepaid tickets will be honored. Refunds will be available from the sellers.
Thrift store closed, will reopen in April
DAVENPORT — The Davenport Thrift Shop at the United Methodist Church closed on Thursday, March 19.
It will remain closed until Thursday, April 23, when hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
No donations will be accepted until that date.
Talk on Aging in Place canceled in Norwich
NORWICH — The program “Aging in Place — Making it Work” scheduled by Chenango Links for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Bohemian Moon at 103 E. Main St. in Norwich, has been canceled.
Roast beef dinner will not be held
MIDDLEFIELD — The dinner scheduled for Friday, March 27, at Middlefield Baptist Church has been canceled.
