Troop reschedules roast pork dinner

UNADILLA — The roast pork dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 21, by Unadilla Scout Troop 1 has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 6. All prepaid tickets will be honored. Refunds will be available from the sellers. 

 

Thrift store closed, will reopen in April

DAVENPORT — The Davenport Thrift Shop at the United Methodist Church closed on Thursday, March 19.

It will remain closed until Thursday, April 23, when hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

No donations will be accepted until that date.

Talk on Aging in Place canceled in Norwich

NORWICH —  The program “Aging in Place — Making it Work” scheduled by Chenango Links for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Bohemian Moon at 103 E. Main St. in Norwich, has been canceled.

Roast beef dinner will not be held

MIDDLEFIELD — The dinner scheduled for Friday, March 27, at Middlefield Baptist Church has been canceled. 

 

 

