Area News: March 14-15, 2020

Spring Frolic set as fundraiser for group
SHERBURNE — The ninth annual Spring Frolic will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Magro’s Restaurant at 110 Sanitarium Road in Sherburne. Tickets are on sale at $59 per person.
The event, described as the organization’s primary fundraiser, will feature food by participating restaurants along with a cash bar, silent auction and raffles.
Central NY Regional Planning and Development Board Energy Program Manager Chris Carrick will be the guest speaker and Chobani Community Engagement Specialist Don Brown will return as master of ceremonies.
Board President Daniel Auwarter, Vice President John Pumilio and Executive Director Simon Solomon will all speak as well.
Jenni and Tom will provide musical entertainment.
Auction items are posted on the groups Facebook page.
Rogers Center is described as a regional eco-tourist destination and environmental resource. It is at 2721 State Route 80 in Sherburne.
Call 607-674-4733 for more information and tickets.
Proceeds will benefit Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center.
Worcester historian to talk about women
WORCESTER — “Eight Prominent Women from Worcester’s Past” will be presented by Worcester Historian Larry DeLong at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the the library at 170 Main St. in Worcester.
According to a media release, the eight women are Elizabeth Champion, settler and church founder; Madame Jumel, socialite and gold-digger; Agnes E. Smith, editor and educator; Hellen Wilder Wieting, philanthropist and benefactor; Ida Flint Shafer, historian and genealogist; Harriet Babcock, nursing innovator and educator; Helen S. Bevington, poet and essayist; and Niela Goodelle, stage and radio star.
Refreshments will be served.
Call 607-397-7309 or visit www.worcesterfreelibrary.org for more information.
