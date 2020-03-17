Town to conduct only vital business
GARRATTSVILLE — The New Lisbon Town Hall at 908 County Highway 16 in Garrattsville is closed except for the conduct of essential government business because of health and safety concerns regarding the corona virus pandemic.
According to a media release issued by Town Supervisor Edward Lentz, the next town board meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. The form that meeting takes will be announced as it may be necessary to conduct it by teleconference or videoconference.
Court will not be held.
The highway department will continue its work as usual, unless otherwise directed by the highway superintendent.
All business with the assessor and town clerk will need to be conducted by mail, email, or telephone.
All reservations for use of the community hall have been canceled.
The afore-named procedural changes will be discussed by the board at its April meeting and any updates will be announced.
All elected officials, employees and residents are urged to take precautions with regard to COVID-19, including practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing followed by the use of hand sanitizer.
Call 607-263-5425 or email newlisbonsupervisor@icloud.com for more information.
Hospital adopts new patient procedures
WALTON — The main entrance at UHS Delware Valley Hospital at 1 Titus Place in Walton will be locked and all healthy patients arriving for outpatient lab, imaging or cardiopulomary testing are directed to use the Emergency Walk-in entrance.
According to a media release, the practice went into effect Tuesday, March 17. Staff will greet patients and ask key questions to screen for potential exposure to the corona virus before they will be allowed to proceed.
Patients experiencing any respiratory symptoms are asked to remain in their car and call before entering either the hospital ER. They may call 607-865-2188 or the telephone number for the appropriate primary care center. In Walton, the number to call is 607-865-2400; in Downsville, it is 607-363-2517; and in Roscoe, it is 607-498-4800.
When appropriate, a specimen for the COVID-19 test may be collected, while patients remain in their vehicles at the main hospital site in Walton.
Any patients on the hospital campus who feel they are experiencing a life threatening condition should go to the Emergency Walk-in entrance.
After 5 p.m., the Emergency Walk-in entrance will be locked but patients may use the call button to communicate with staff.
The hospital continues to impose a no visitation policy, has canceled its independent exercise program at the Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Center and the Lung Matters support group until further notice.
Organizers postpone area meet-and-greet
ARKVILLE — New York Senate District 51 candidate Jim Barber’s meet-and-greet event scheduled for Sunday, March 22, in Arkville, has been postponed by the Town of Middletown Democratic Committee and the Barber campaign. Organizers state the precautionary decision was made with regard to the spread of the corona virus in New York.
According to a media release, a virtual town hall may be scheduled in its place.
Email the Town of Middletown Democratic Committee at MidTwnDem@catskill.net for more information.
Association wants essays by students
DELHI — The Catskill Ladies Association to Support and Inspire plans to award two scholarships this year to graduating high school seniors from Delaware County.
According to a media release, applicants must submit a one or two page essay stating why a donation should be made to a group of their choice.
In addition to the scholarship, a matching donation to the scholarship winner’s chosen group, will also be made.
Essays may be mailed to P.O. Box 252 Delhi, NY 13753, or emailed to clasiorg@gmail.com. The deadline to submit essays is May 1.
CLASI raises money to support individuals and groups in need.
CLASI reports that it has awarded more than $77,000 in Delaware County from events and fundraisers it has sponsored.
