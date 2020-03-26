Andes Food Bank open, seeks donations
ANDES — The Andes Food Bank at 143 Main St. in Andes is open for clients in need of food from 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays.
Donations are being accepted from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Food donations must not be expired, cannot be homemade and must be sealed.
The food bank is also looking for a clean, working freezer.
For more information, to set up a donation time outside of those hours, or for those who have a food emergency, call Joe Sicinski at 845-676-3312.
Help with day care available in Delaware
The Delaware Opportunities Day Care Subsidy Program has expanded the eligibility standards temporarily to help working families pay for child care. For more information or to determine eligibility, call Judy Velten at 607-746-1620 or 1-877-746-2279 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or email JVelten@delop.org.
For help finding child care, Delaware Opportunities Inc. Child Care Resource & Referral is available by calling a day care specialist at 607-746-1620, or toll free, 1-877-746-2279, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, email at daycare@delop.org or visit www.delawareopportunities.org.
Walton school board to meet April 7
WALTON — The Walton Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. All meetings are closed to the public, but will be live-streamed at http://www.waltoncsd.org/LiveStream.aspx, as well as recorded and may be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel.
Public comment may be submitted by emailing BOE@waltoncsd.org. Items requiring response will be addressed at the following regularly scheduled meeting.
Items to be discussed in public session will be posted on BoardDocs accessible through the school website’s Board of Education page before the regular meeting.
The planned Community Budget Forum immediately following the April 7 regular business meeting has been postponed to 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 17.
