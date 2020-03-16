Library limits hours until day it will close
WALTON — According to a media release, the William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton will take the following actions for the health and safety of the community and its patrons and in an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 and 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Service those days will be limited to the borrowing of materials.
The library will be closed from Thursday, March 19 until Tuesday, April 14, when the decision to re-open will be reassessed.
Fines will be waived to any overdue materials. Holds that are listed as ready for pick up will be held at the library until April 21.
The library’s online resources will be available 24/7, including eBooks, eMagazines and eAudiobooks.
The Four County Library System website and corresponding free apps such as Libby and Flipster for personal devices are also available. Library
Wi-Fi will remain available to patrons from outside the building on their personal devices.
Society cancels March meeting
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society has canceled its meeting for Wednesday, March 18, because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Members are advised to watch for a program to be announced for the April meeting.
SQSPCA acts to take steps to carry on
HYDE PARK — The Susquehanna SPCA Animal Shelter will be closed to the general public and volunteers and staffing will be limited, as it continues to take steps in line with public safety recommendations regarding the corona virus.
According to a media release, there are still animals available for adoption. Anyone interested in a pet is directed to visit online at www.sqspca.org and on Facebook. Those who find an animal they want to adopt should call 607- 547-8111 to schedule an appointment to visit that animal and to learn more about the animal and the adoption process.
Anyone needing to surrender animals may call the shelter and arrange to do so.
The shelter is still scheduling the surrender of animals by the public as needed and continues to take names for fosters in the event of an emergency. Interested fosters may call the SQSPCA from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Also, A New Leash on Life, the SQSPCA’s thrift store across from the shelter on state Route 28, will be closed to the public until further notice and although it won’t be business as usual, business will go on.
According to a media release, Thrift Sore Manager Sara Lucas will select items daily to sell on Facebook Marketplace and weather-permitting, there may be outdoor sales which will be announced. Lucas said that items to be offered online will have been at the thrift store at least 72 hours and will be disinfected before being transferred to the customer.
Donated merchandise will continue to be accepted. Donors are asked to call 607-547-9462 to schedule an appointment.
Worcester historian to talk about women
WORCESTER — “Eight Prominent Women from Worcester’s Past” will be presented by Worcester Historian Larry DeLong at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the the library at 170 Main St. in Worcester.
According to a media release, the eight women are Elizabeth Champion, settler and church founder; Madame Jumel, socialite and gold-digger; Agnes E. Smith, editor and educator; Hellen Wilder Wieting, philanthropist and benefactor; Ida Flint Shafer, historian and genealogist; Harriet Babcock, nursing innovator and educator; Helen S. Bevington, poet and essayist; and Niela Goodelle, stage and radio star.
Refreshments will be served.
Call 607-397-7309 or visit www.worcesterfreelibrary.org for more information.
Planning underway for summer parade
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Planning is underway for the 106th annual Springfield Fourth of July parade and celebration scheduled Saturday, July 4, in Springfield Center. According to organizers, individuals, families, musical groups, businesses and organizations may participate. The parade theme is “Red, White, and Blue Forever.”
A celebration following the parade at Springfield Community Center will feature music, a Brooks’ chicken barbecue, quilt show and historical displays. An evening concert and fireworks display at Glimmerglass State Park will mark the end of the celebration.
Local nonprofit organizations interested in participating in fundraising activities and/or displays at the Community Center are asked to send two representatives to monthly meetings of the Fourth of July Committee. Community volunteers are also encouraged to attend. The committee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, March 24, and April 21, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Route 29A in Springfield Center.
Email springfield.july4@gmail.com for more information.
Seasonal lawn care needed by town
MIDDLEFIELD — The town of Middlefield is seeking bids for lawn care for the 2020 season. Three cemetery lawns will need to be mowed monthly while several lawns will need mowing weekly including those at the town hall, fire department and ball field.
Bidders are requested to submit a proposal to be delivered by hand or mailed to the Town of Middlefield, P.O, Box 961. Cooperstown, NY 13326 no later than noon on April 9.
Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the next town board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. Call 607-547-5093 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.