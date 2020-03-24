Pictorial postmark cancellation planned

COOPERSTOWN — The village of Cooperstown and the Friends of Doubleday, in conjunction with the Cooperstown post office, will have a pictorial postmark cancellation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 23. The 100th anniversary version of the village’s Doubleday Field logo will be available either through mail-in requests or in-person at the Cooperstown post office.

All items to be canceled must have appropriate first-class postage.

Mail-in requests for this pictorial postmark should be sent to Mary Powers, Postmaster, 40 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Easter Bunny train rides canceled

MILFORD —  Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials with the Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society and Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad have decided to cancel the 2020 Easter Bunny Express trains scheduled for April 4, 5 and 11, according to a media release.

Those with confirmed reservations for one of the Easter Trains will be contacted and refunded for their purchase.

