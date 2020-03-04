Cornhole tourney to be held in Morris
MORRIS — A cornhole tournament will be held on Saturday, March 7, at VFW Post 1417 at 314 Ellis Road in Morris.
Participants may register at the club or starting at noon Saturday.
The tournament will begin at 1 p.m
The fee for the double elimination team event will be $20 per person. Food will be available at $8 per plate.
Weekend planned at Arkville center
ARKVILLE — The facilities at the Catskill Recreation Center at 651 County Highway 38 in Arkville will be available to Delaware County residents from 8:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8. The Delaware County Public Health’s Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs program is sponsoring the event.
According to a media release, the center has a swimming pool with a “zero-entry” ramp for swimmers of all abilities. CRC’s exercise facility houses a variety of exercise equipment. In addition to providing recreational opportunities to the community, CRC offers swimming and fitness classes, personal training and American Red Cross instruction.
Go to catskillrecreationcenter.org for more information about the center.
Call 697-832-5200 for more information about the weekend.
Meet-and-greet set by county historians
BAINBRIDGE — Historians and historical society members in Chenango County will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Bainbridge Historical Society at 38 S. Main St. in Bainbridge. A tour of the society’s museum will be included.
About 30 brochures or items to add to what will be distributed at the Association of Public Historians regional meeting, that reflect one’s town or village, should be brought to Sunday’s meeting. Bags that have the words Chenango County printed on them are especially needed.
Send an email to aftonnyhistorian@gmail.com for more information.
Corned beef dinner to be served Sunday
MOUNT VISION — A St. Patty’s corned beef and cabbage dinner will be hosted from 11 a.m. until gone Sunday, March 8, at the Mount Vision Fire Department at 179 County Highway 11B in Mount Vision. Donations will be accepted for the meal.
Grange schedules Monday meeting
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Gilbertsville. Guests may attend to learn more about the organization.
At Monday’s meeting, the annual needle craft and woodworking contest will be conducted by Anna Ritchey. Barton Snedaker will handle entries in the art and photography contests. Contact either Grange leader before March 9, for more information.
The social committee will include Glenn and Rose Foster, Laurie Johnsen and Colleen Bushnell.
BV Grange will host a defensive driving course with an AARP instructor from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 6 and 7. Participants are required to attend both evenings to receive a reduction in one’s auto insurance or decrease points on one’s driver’s license. Call Dawn Gage at 607-783-2493 or Jean Wargo at 607-445-4034 to preregister.
Call Marlene Brooks at 607-859-2303 or Nate Lull at 607-435-1933 for more information about the Grange and becoming a member.
Meeting of OES set to open in long form
LAURENS — Freedom chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Masonic Temple at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The meeting will open in long form.
Call Barbara Aldrich at 607-433-5242 for more information.
Kids Club to meet Monday in village
COOPERSTOWN — The UPBEAT Kids Club, designed for students in first through eighth grade, will meet from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday, March 9, at Christ Church Parish Hall at 69 Fair St. in Cooperstown. Cooperstown Central School will be closed that day.
The club meets when school is closed for holidays, conference days and breaks. Activities incorporate the themes of courage, kindness and manners and include baking, board games, art, music and drama.
Earlier drop-off times for working parents may be arranged.
Email gmeeter@gmail.com for more information and to register a child.
