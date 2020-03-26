Otsego OFA to offer assistance to seniors
In response to the precautionary measures that older adults must take to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19, the Otsego County Office for the Aging is available to assist seniors who are now isolated and unable to meet essential needs. Such services include home delivered meals, well-check calls, grocery shopping, and prescription pick-up and delivery.
Those in need of assistance may call the office at 607-547-4232 or 607-432-9041.
