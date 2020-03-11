Afton church seeks to fill vendor fair
AFTON — The United Methodist Church in Afton is preparing for its second annual Spring Craft & Vendor Fair. It is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at 34 Spring St.
Crafters, vendors and sales consultants may participate for free.
Visit www.localvendor connection.com for more information.
Laurens Legion to host dinner
LAURENS — American Legion Post 1688 at 11 Main St. in Laurens will host a corned beef and cabbage dinner with dessert from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13.
The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Takeouts will be available.
The building is handicapped-accessible.
Hartwick FD No. 2 to serve Irish fare
HARTWICK SEMINARY — An eat-in or takeout corned beef and cabbage dinner will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Hartwick Fire Department Company 2 in Hartwick Seminary.
The menu will include corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, bread, drink and dessert.
The dinner will be $15 for adults and $7 for children 12 and younger.
Dinners may be ordered for takeout by calling 607-547-8091.
Proceeds will go to the company’s benevolent fund and a portion will be donated to Jon Roach and Scott Monington, the two Cooperstown firefighters injured in the Feb. 26 garage fire in Middlefield.
Dinner and movie set for community
FLY CREEK — A community pot luck dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Fly Creek United Methodist church. A movie will follow.
Dishes to pass will be welcome.
Drinks and dinnerware will be provided.
Irish dancers set to perform after meal
COOPERSTOWN — The Knights of Columbus, Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Council 10968, will sponsor its annual Saint Patrick’s dinner, weather-permitting, featuring corned beef and cabbage, from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Mary’s Parish Center at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown. Free-will donations will be accepted.
Dancers from the O’Donnell-Kelly School of Irish Dance in Hartwick will perform at 5:30 p.m.
‘Soldiers Canteen’ to feature 40s music
DELHI — A “Soldiers Canteen” at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, will feature a late lunch, coffee, doughnuts and 1940s music at Delaware County Historical Association on state Highway 10 in Delhi.
According to a media release, the event continues DCHA’s celebration of its 75th anniversary as well as the 75th anniversary of the end of W.W. II.
Free-will donations will be accepted as admission.
Call 607-746-3849 or email dcha@delhi.net for more information.
Club to sponsor annual breakfast
SIDNEY — The annual pancake breakfast sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sidney will be held from 7 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 14, at Sidney Fire Department’s training center on River Street in Sidney.
All-you-can-eat pancakes with maple syrup will be served along with eggs, juice and other beverages.
Members of Sidney’s Village Police Department will talk about their community service programs.
Corned beef dinner to be in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE — Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, for a corned beef and cabbage dinner.
The Bainbridge Historical Society at 8 S. Main St. in Bainbridge is sponsoring the event.
Golf Ball Drop tickets to be sold
AFTON — Golf Ball Drop tickets will be sold from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, during the Afton Sertoma Club’s annual Goofy Golf event at Afton Central School. Tickets are $5 per ball.
The drop will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Afton Fairgrounds. The ball that lands closest to the flag will win its owner a top prize of $100. A second prize of $75 and third prize of $50 will also be awarded.
Call Judy Hinman at 607-765-6507 for more information.
Speaker to address local water quality
COOPERSTOWN — Antoinette Kuzminski of Fly Creek will present “Emerging Contaminants in Otsego Lake and the Susquehanna River” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the ballroom at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
The program is sponsored by Friends of the Village Library. It is another program in its Cooperstown Speakers Series.
According to a media release, Kuzminski will discuss a 2018 study done to screen for emerging contaminants in the lake and river. She will also review the toxicology and implications of endocrine disruptors in water and suggest corrective measures.
Kuzminski was employed by Bassett Medical Center from 1977 to 2016 as a general internist and professor of medicine. In 2018 she began working in collaboration with the United States Geological Service and Biological Field Station.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
