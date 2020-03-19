Free meal service available at school
SCHENEVUS — The Schenevus Central School District will provide free meal service to all students 18 and younger from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 23, 30 and April 6. Breakfast and lunch for the week will be included.
Orders for food must be placed no later than 9 a.m. each Friday or one order may be placed for all three Mondays.
Email Vinny Calleja at vcalleja@schenevuscsd.org or call 607-278-5511, ext. 8, to place orders as well as arrange for pick-up or delivery. Visit www.schenevuscsd.org for more information including what information the school needs in order to successfully process orders.
Delhi nature walk set for Saturday
DELHI — Ecology Professor Jack Tessier believes that fresh air and movement are good things to boost the immune system and therefore plans will go forward for a nature walk centered on climate change scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Organized by Bushel Collective, participants are asked to meet at SUNY Delhi’s Outdoor Education Center. Tessier will talk about the impacts of climate change on the landscape, plant and animal life in the Catskillsw region as the walk progresses.
Walkers should wear comfortable shoes and attire for groomed paths and assemble in the center’s parking lot. The center is 1.4 miles east of O’Connor Hospital at 19692 State Route 28.
Visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
Dairymen to meet at Sky-Mac Farm
EAST SPRINGFIELD — The Otsego-Herkimer-Montgomery Holstein Club will have an open house and barn meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Sky-Mac Farm at 1995 County Route 31 in East Springfield.
The farm is owned and operated by Roger and Tammy Smith and their grown children, Schuyler and Mackenzie.
They will share the history of the farm, their herd and ideas at the meeting.
Members and interested dairymen are welcome to attend.
Call Linda Byma at 315-858-2355 for more information.
Talk on Aging in Place canceled in Norwich
NORWICH — The program “Aging in Place — Making it Work” scheduled by Chenango Links for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Bohemian Moon at 103 E. Main St. in Norwich, has been canceled.
Roast beef dinner will not be held
MIDDLEFIELD — The spring roast beef dinner scheduled for Friday, March 27, at Middlefield Baptist Church has been canceled.
