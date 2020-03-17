Programs on hold until June at least
TREADWELL — Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills at 94 Church St. in Treadwell has postponed all in-person programs through May 31, including the Word and Image Gallery exhibit, “Celebrating the Life and Works of Sondra Freckleton,” scheduled to open on April 3.
According to organizers, the Seeing Things poetry workshop with Robert Benson will take place but in an online platform.
The Bright Hill Community Library is closed and all library programs scheduled through May 31, are postponed until further notice.
According to a media release, the decisions were taken in support of state and national efforts to prohibit the spread of COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution.
Board will not have meeting in March
DAVENPORT CENTER — The Davenport town board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, has been canceled.
New procedures in place in Oxford
OXFORD — The following changes have been made to certain services offered in Oxford because of corona virus concerns.
The Oxford Community Food Pantry at 16 Fort Hill Park will be open from 10 a.m until noon Tuesday, March 17. Patrons should enter the United Church of Oxford’s hall and indicate what they need. Orders will be filled as best as possible and brought out.
The pantry exists for food emergencies and only town of Oxford residents are eligible to receive food.
The pantry welcomes food and cash donations.
The Monday Soup Kitchen at 32 Main St. in Oxford has changed to a takeout and delivery service.
Call 607-843-5195 for more information.
Meetings on hold, election to be held
MILFORD — Because of concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, all village of Milford committee meetings and board meetings are postponed until further notice.
The village election will go on as scheduled. Residents may vote at the village hall at 64 S. Main St. from noon until 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
Voters will elect a new trustee to a two-year term and a clerk/treasurer. Austin Partridge and Kathleen Knapp are the trustee candidates and Kitty Ruling is running unopposed for clerk/treasurer.
Area Lenten service canceled by church
FRANKLIN — The Lenten service scheduled for Wednesday at Franklin Episcopal Church has been canceled.
Cannon Library to be closed in Delhi
DELHI — The Cannon Free Library at 40 Elm St. in Delhi will be closed for at least the remainder of March because of corona virus concerns. According to a media release, the decision to remain closed or re-open will be evaluated at the end of the month.
Patrons who have materials on hold may collect them from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
The interlibrary loan system will be on hiatus until April 14. Patrons will not have the ability to place new holds on material during that time.
Patrons may return library materials while the library is closed by using the book drop in front of the library, or materials may be kept until the library reopens. All fines will be waived for overdue materials.
Online resources including eBooks, eMagazines, eAudiobooks will still be available through the Four County Library System website at 4CLS.org and corresponding apps for personal devices. Patrons should look for the free Libby and Flipster apps in their device app store. Library Wi-Fi will remain available to patrons from outside the building on personal devices.
Sidney thrift store to re-open April 1
SIDNEY — The Nex-to-New thrift store at 11 Main St. in Sidney will re-open on Wednesday, April 1. The store will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
No donations will be accepted until the store has re-opened. as
Auction postponed in Cherry Valley
CHERRY VALLEY — The Chinese auction scheduled for Sunday, March 22, at the Tryon Inn in Cherry Valley has been postponed.
Proceeds from the event were intended to help the family of Katherine Wood with her funeral expenses. Wood, of Roseboom, passed away Jan. 23.
The fundraiser will be rescheduled for a later date and will be announced.
Planning underway for summer parade
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Planning is underway for the 106th annual Springfield Fourth of July parade and celebration scheduled Saturday, July 4, in Springfield Center. According to organizers, individuals, families, musical groups, businesses and organizations may participate. The parade theme is “Red, White, and Blue Forever.”
A celebration following the parade at Springfield Community Center will feature music, a Brooks’ chicken barbecue, quilt show and historical displays. An evening concert and fireworks display at Glimmerglass State Park will mark the end of the celebration.
Local nonprofit organizations interested in participating in fundraising activities and/or displays at the Community Center are asked to send two representatives to monthly meetings of the Fourth of July Committee. Community volunteers are also encouraged to attend.
The committee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, March 24, and April 21, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Route 29A in Springfield Center.
Email springfield.july4@gmail.com for more information.
