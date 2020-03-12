Afton group to host indoor golf events
AFTON — The Afton Sertoma’s Club 17th annual Goofy Golf event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Afton Central School.
According to a media release, individuals and families will compete for trophies and prizes in indoor miniature golf events.
Local Girl Scouts will sell food, snacks, drinks and Girl Scout cookies in the cafeteria, the 19th hole.
Admission is $5 per person or a maximum of $20 for family groups.
Putters and balls will be provided.
Head-shaving event set at Norwich site
NORWICH — The St. Baldrick’s Foundation will host one of its head-shaving events at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at American Legion Post 189 at 29 Sheldon St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, more than 30 sponsored volunteers will go bald in support of childhood cancer research. A raffle featuring gift baskets, gift cards and other items will also be held and the Legion will provide food and beverages for purchase.
All participants will receive a custom pin and anyone raising $50 or more will receive an event T-shirt.
Visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/Norwich for more information and to register to participate.
Birding field trip to be led by group
The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will lead a birding field trip to Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge to view migratory waterfowl and shorebirds on their annual journey to their breeding grounds on Saturday, March 28.
According to a media release, trip will involve traveling by car to different hot-spots on the refuge and also other parts of the wetlands complex.
Carpoolers will meet at the Dietz Street parking lot, across from the Oneonta Family YMCA at 7:30 a.m. The return to Oneonta is expected to be about 5 p.m. Participants should plan on packing a bagged lunch, snacks, water, etc.
There is no fee for the trip. The required preregistration may be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/wnynrf5.
Contact Chris DeCesare at 607-244-5496 or chris.decesare444@gmail.com for more information.
Music program set to begin in Stamford
STAMFORD — A free demonstration of Music Together, a music-making program that combines babies and toddlers with elders, will be given at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, at The Pavilion at Robinson Terrace at 1 Buntline Drive in Stamford.
Sponsored by Community Music Network and taught by Pamela West-Finkle, a 10-week session of intergenerational music classes will follow the demonstration.
West-Finkle also teaches a mixed age family class at Noah’s World in Oneonta at 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
Contact 607-441-8448, FunMusic@aol.com or visit www.communitymusicnetwork.com for more information.
Annual golf tourney teams may register
FRANKLIN — United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties will host its 11th annual Golf Tournament on Friday, May 15, at Ouleout Creek Golf Course in Franklin.
The tournament is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
The event will be limited to the first 25 teams to register.
Call Melissa Ryberg at 607-432-8006 or Tim McGraw at 607-432-2022 for more information and to register.
