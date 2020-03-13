Talk for Sunday nixed by Friends
COOPERSTOWN — The talk “Emerging Contaminants in Otsego Lake and the Susquehanna River” scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, by the Friends of the Village Library at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown, has been canceled.
Sugaring off events canceled at museum
COOPERSTOWN — The three remaining Sugaring Off Sundays at The Farmers’ Museum have been canceled.
According to a media release, the precautionary measure was made in response to recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding large gatherings of people.
The release goes on to state that the decision to cancel was made in in the best interests of everyone involved including visitors, staff, volunteers, as well as members of the community.
Literary Society to meet Wednesday
HARTWICK — The Hartwick Literary & Zucchini Soup Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Kinney Memorial Library at 3140 County Highway 11 in Hartwick.
Members will discuss what books they have been reading.
Registration open for run/walk events
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center’s 18th annual Zone Run and Walk is accepting registrations for its Saturday, April 11 fundraising event, a part of the Route 20 Road Challenge.
Categories include a 5K, 10K, 2-Mile Walk, Little Loop and a new addition, the Family 2-Mile Walk.
The entry fee for the Family 2-Mile Walk is $25 and includes one race T-shirt.
The Little Loop for the younger set will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The 10K will start at 9:45 a.m. and the 5K and 2-Mile walk, including the Family 2-Mile Walk, will begin at 10 a.m.
Races will begin on lower Lake Street. Participants will return to the Veterans Club for snacks and refreshments.
Trophies will be awarded and door prizes and raffles will be drawn.
Complete race information including how to preregister is available online at www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org or www.runsignup.com/RSCC.
Participants may also register race day from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Club at 13 Lake St.
Contact Zone Run and Walk Coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Projects wanted for consideration
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Route 20 Association is looking for qualifying projects for its 2020 mini-grant program.
According to a media release, the program recognizes projects designed to better communities and enhance the Route 20 Scenic Byway corridor. Qualifying projects must be completed by this September.
Municipalities may apply for the competitive mini-grant by submitting a one page narrative on their letterhead describing the work involved with the project and its intended benefits.
A contact person along with corresponding contact information should also be provided. Submissions must be received by April 1.
The winner will be announced by early June and the award will be presented at the association’s annual dinner meeting.
The amount of the award will be $600. Included will be two reservations for the dinner.
Applications may be mailed to the Route 20 Association, P.O. Box 20, Richfield Springs, NY 13459, or emailed to kwazworks@gmail.com.
