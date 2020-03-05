Voters may register in West Winfield
WEST WINFIELD — Voter registration will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Bisby Hall at 179 South St. in West Winfield.
The annual village election will be held from noon until 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, also in Bisby Hall.
Call 315-822-3051 for more information.
According to a media release, incumbent trustees Ronald Parks and Carl Wheat are running unopposed for the two trustees positions on the ballot. The positions each carry two-year terms. There are no propositions on the ballot.
