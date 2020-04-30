Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.