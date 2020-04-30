Library to offer meditation sessions
WALTON — The William B. Ogden Free Library in Walton will offer free meditation sessions online from 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday and Thursday through May 28.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Binghamton chapter of Art of Living Gentle, yoga and breath work will be included. The required registration may be completed at tiny.cc/meditatebing.
Shadow Puppet Storytime will also continue to be hosted online in May at 10:30 a.m. every Friday. Library Clerk Amber Buel will use shadow puppetry to share tales via the library Facebook's page at www.facebook.com/WaltonNYLibrary/.
BOCES Board to meet Monday
The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES Board of Education will meet in special session at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, by video conferencing accessible at https://tinyurl.com/ybp58blf.
