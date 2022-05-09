Free rabies clinic to be in Sidney
SIDNEY — A free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Sidney Fire Hall at 74 River Road in Sidney.
Call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecoun typublichealth.com.
Monthly meetings to focus on grief
COOPERSTOWN — An adult grief support group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Helios Care adult grief support meetings are free, monthly drop-in sessions open to all members of the community 18 and older.
Meetings, facilitated by trained staff, are designed to provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of emotions and learn from other community members.
Bird club to have walk and meeting
SHERBURNE — The Chenango Bird Club will focus on migrating birds during a bird walk for the public at Adam’s Farm at 6 p.m. Wednesday May 11, at Rogers Environmental Education Center on state Route 80 in Sherburne.
A short business meeting will follow. Agenda items include plans for Global Big Day on May 14, and a class in warbler identification.
Call 607-372-1242 for more information.
Poet and novelist to read Thursday
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be held on Zoom and Facebook live at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, by Bright Hill Press & Literary Center in Treadwell.
According to a media release, poet Delilah Silberman and novelist, freelance newspaper reporter and cartoonist Jesse Hilson will be the featured guests.
There is a suggested donation of $3 to attend. Students will be admitted for free.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/3t3fy2yj for information and to register.
Chicken barbecue set at area Legion
LAURENS — The American Legion will sponsor a chicken barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, at 11 Main St. in Laurens. Dinners will be $12 and halves will be $7.
Spa church plans rummage sale
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs. A bag sale will be from 4 to 6 p.m.
The sale will include clothes as well as housewares, books and toys.
The yearly fundraiser is coordinated by the Christian Fellowship and Service Guild.
Mother’s Day to be noted with dance
COOPERSTOWN — The Doubleday Dancers Western Square Dance Club will have its Mother’s Day dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Cooperstown Elementary School on Walnut Street.
Ron McMurdy will call the Plus dances.
A $5 per person admission fee will be collected at the door.
Call 607-264-8128 for more information.
Paws for Cause to benefit animals
DELHI — Heart of the Catskills Humane Society will sponsor its 22nd annual Paws for a Cause rummage sale and bake sale from noon until 4 p.m. Friday, May 13, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Heart of the Catskills Humane Society at 46610 State Highway 10 in Delhi. The event will be held rain or shine.
Rummage sale donations may be left at the shelter between noon and 4 pm. Wednesday or Thursday, May 11 and 12. Donations should be clean and in working order. Clothing, TVs and computers will not be accepted.
Volunteer bakers may drop off baked goods from noon until 4 p.m. Friday, or Saturday morning.
Proceeds will benefit homeless animals of Delaware County.
Call Barbara Kaplan at 607-437-1895 for more information and to volunteer.
Tires, white goods to be collected
MIDDLEFIELD — Tires and white goods may be disposed of from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 14, at the Middlefield Highway Garage.
There is a limit of 10 rimless tires. No tractor tires will be accepted. Appliances should be free of Freon.
Participants will be required to register upon arrival and unload and load their own items.
Gender equality to be addressed
DELHI — The final presentation in the Wide and Wonderful World multicultural workshop series will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Cannon Free Library in Delhi.
According to a media release, “Recognizing Gender Equality” will focus on debunking gender stereotypes with activities, crafts projects and stories most appropriate for early-to-mid-elementary-aged children. Each family will take home a free book with a theme related to gender equality.
Pancake breakfast set for Sunday
CHARLOTTEVILLE — A pancake breakfast, bake sale and 50/50 drawing will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 15, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse on Main Street in Charlotteville.
The all-you-can-eat meal will be $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Proceeds will support the mission of the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Committee which is to restore and maintain the historic building as a community center.
New vendors raise number at market
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley in downtown Cooperstown will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through December and will feature live music performances. It had been open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
According to a media release, new vendors include Alex’s Picnic, offering seasonal soups from local chef Alex Webster, and RevSpirits, offering craft spirits distilled from raw local honey. Returning vendors include By the Handful (handheld fruit pies, pastries, turnovers, and vegan take-away meals), Ariginal Art (upcycled flatware and coin creations and jewelry), Girasole (native trees, flowers, shrubs, fruits and berries, and wildlife boxes), and Mimikis & Dutchayr Fibers (hand-spun wool, handcrafted soft toys and wearables, wool and fabric housewares).
The market has 40 farmers, food producers and artisans from within 50 miles of Cooperstown.
Visit www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org for more information.
