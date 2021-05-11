CCS to recognize student achievers
COOPERSTOWN — The 2021 Scholastic Awards Ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, for Cooperstown Junior-Senior High School students. The program will be in-person for students and selected staff members and will be live streamed via Zoom for family and faculty.
According to a media release, work determined by faculty to be exemplary and worthy of special recognition was considered.
The ceremony may be accessed using the link https://tinyurl.com/xddpcnun, identification number 923 7488 9014 and passcode 226586. Email akrug@cooperstowncs.org for more information.
