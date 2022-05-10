Appraisal program to be held at library
ANDES — “What It’s Worth with Mike the Appraiser,” a program similar to “Antiques Road Show” aired on PBS, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Andes Public Library at 242 Main St. in Andes.
According to a media release, author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show host Mike Ivankovich will talk about what determines value and reveal what items brought to the program are worth today.
Two items may be brought to be appraised, a primary and backup, at least 15 minutes before the event.
Anyone is welcome to attend in person or watch on Zoom.
Call 845-676-3333, email an.ill@4cls.org, or visit www.andeslibrary.org for more information, including how to attend via Zoom and to reserve time for items to be reviewed.
Trail of art opens in Regatta town
BAINBRIDGE — The recently installed Bainbridge Art Trail: Regatta Row 2022 in downtown Bainbridge will remain in place until May 27.
Painted canoe paddle chairs and garden art story poles have been placed along North and West Main streets in downtown Bainbridge. This year’s artists are Fran Briggs, Jessica Chambers, Robin DeGolier, Christine Giuliano, Sarah Green, Margie Hamer, Rachel Hares, Keiko Howard, Sharon Herrmann, Birte Jorgensen, Nancy Kitchen, Carol Lernihan, Ellen Lockhart-Main, Diana McShane, Sara O’Brien and Paula Pickhardt, Alecia O’Neill, Hans Spalholz, Jessica Tefft and Cyndy Weeks.
The outdoor art exhibit will be featured at the Regatta Row 2022 Street Art Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
An online auction for the art will continue until 8 p.m. May 27, at www.32auctions.com/rr2022chairspoles. A live auction will follow at the General Clinton Canoe Regatta at 5 p.m. May 28.
Voting is available for the People’s Choice award at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZYYVS6J.
Regatta Row proceeds will be used for stipends and awards for the artists who created the chairs and garden poles and musicians scheduled to perform at the Street Art Fest and help cover the costs of needed supplies.
Gender equalityto be addressed
DELHI — The final presentation of the WIDE and Wonderful World multicultural workshop series will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Cannon Free Library in Delhi. WIDE stands for Women for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity.
According to a media release, “Recognizing Gender Equality” will focus on debunking gender stereotypes with activities, crafts projects and stories most appropriate for early-to-mid-elementary-aged children. Each family will take home a free book with a theme related to gender equality.
Pancake breakfast set for Sunday
CHARLOTTEVILLE — A pancake breakfast, bake sale and 50/50 drawing will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 15, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse on Main Street in Charlotteville.
The all-you-can-eat meal will be $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Proceeds will support the mission of the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Committee which is to restore and maintain the historic building as a community center.
Farmers’ Market adds hour, vendors
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley in downtown Cooperstown will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through December and will feature live music performances. It had previously been open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
According to a media release, new vendors include Alex’s Picnic, offering seasonal soups from local chef Alex Webster, and RevSpirits, offering craft spirits distilled from raw local honey. Returning vendors include By the Handful (handheld fruit pies, pastries, turnovers, and vegan take-away meals), Ariginal Art (upcycled flatware and coin creations and jewelry), Girasole (native trees, flowers, shrubs, fruits and berries, and wildlife boxes), and Mimikis & Dutchayr Fibers (hand-spun wool, handcrafted soft toys and wearables, wool and fabric housewares).
Cooperstown Lions Club members will provide information on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the SNAP Match program it participates in from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. May 14.
Visit www.cooperstown farmersmarket.org for more information.
FFA chapters meet with area Grange
NEW BERLIN — Butternut Valley Grange of Gilbertsville met Monday, May 9, at Unadilla Valley Central School in New Berlin.
According to a media release, Future Farmers of America Chapter members from Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford, Otselic Valley, Oxford, Sherburne-Earlville, Sidney and Unadilla Valley schools shared highlights of their programs with Grangers at a social hour. Grange President Keith Klingman presented a check for $100 to each FFA chapter. It was noted that the both organizations promote agriculture and food source preservation.
Grange members also toured the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics wing at Unadilla Valley.
It was announced that a Defensive Driving course will be offered to licensed drivers Tuesday and Wednesday, May 31 and June 1. Contact Roger Halbert at 607-783-2691 as soon as possible for more information and to register for the $25 program.
The Grange will host a complimentary dinner with the Share the Bounty program at Sacred Heart Church in Sidney Thursday, May 26, as a community service project. The planning committee includes Anna Ritchey, Brady Rogers, Vicky Gregory and John and Barbara Rossanda. Willing volunteers are asked to contact any committee member for more information.
At last month’s meeting, Donna Dvoracek was welcomed as a new member.
