OTEGO - E. Sally Mednansky, 88, of Otego, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born on May 1, 1932, in Oneonta, a daughter of the late Lester and Laura (Potter) Parish. On Sept. 15, 1956, she married Paul Mednansky Jr. at Elm Park United Methodist Church in Oneonta…