Evening of poetry to be presented
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will feature the works of Bruce Bennett of Aurora at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14.
According to a media release, Word Thursdays Online will begin with an open mic. Prerecorded poems will be shared.
Bennet is the author of 10 full-length collections of poetry and more than 30 poetry chapbooks. He taught English and American Literature and Creative Writing and directed the Visiting Writers Series at Wells College from 1973 until his retirement in 2014, and is now Emeritus Professor of English. In 2012, he received a Pushcart Prize.
Word Thursdays, presented online by Bright Hill monthly every second and fourth Thursday, was, according to a media release, recently featured by Book Riot as one of the best virtual reading series in the country gone virtual.
The program has a suggested donation of $3. Admission is free for students.
Donations to Bright Hill may be made by paypal or credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check made out to Bright Hill Press Inc., and mailed to 94 Church St., Treadwell, NY 13846. Credit card payments by personal appointment made be made by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp and scroll to the first post to participate. It is recommended that those who wish to attend be online by 6:58 p.m.
Contact Bright Hill at 917-532-8652 or info@ brighthillpress.org for more information.
Blood drive set at church in Delhi
DELHI — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Delhi Alliance Church at 16178 State Highway 28 in Delhi.
Call 800-RED CROSS (733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
