Deadline Friday for project proposals
Delaware Otsego Audubon Society is seeking to identify and help fund projects in its region that address climate change through the Audubon in Action 2021 Community Climate Action grant program.
According to a media release, applications are open for individuals and community members, schools, colleges and college groups, nonprofit organizations and municipalities.
Grants will fund projects that protect birds and their habitats against climate change on a local level.
Project proposals are due by 5 p.m. Friday, May 14. Recipients will be announced on May 28.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/kbuewbbw for more information and a project application.
Pancake breakfast to be held in Sidney
SIDNEY — A pancake breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 15, at Sidney Fire Station at 74 River St. in Sidney.
Dine-in or drive-thru takeout of pancakes, sausage, eggs and coffee will be available.
Call 607-227-5864 for more information.
Gilboa to host tire collection
GILBOA — The town of Gilboa will host a Tire Day for town residents from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15, at the Gilboa Highway Garage.
A maximum of 20 tires without rims, up to truck size, may be dropped off per household, and two tractor tires will be accepted.
Artist to be topic of library program
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library will present a discussion of New York City artist Keith Haring and his impact on the city and art world at-large at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16.
Art collector Gary Cassinelli, born and raised in New York City, will share his thoughts on the 1980s environment in which Haring and his work is reported to have became prominent.
According to organizers, Fenimore Art Museum Director of Exhibitions Chris Rossi will introduce an exhibit featuring Haring at its opening on May 29.
Visit fovl.eventbrite.com for more information and to register.
The event is sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, with assistance from League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area.
Free rabies clinic to be in Deposit
DEPOSIT — A free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the town clerk’s office at 3 Elm St. in Deposit.
Call 607-832-5200 for more information.
Group to offer grants for home repairs
STAMFORD — Western Catskills Community Revitalization Council announced that the Office of Community Renewal has awarded RESTORE funds for emergency repairs on homes of residents age 60 and older. The program pays for housing rehabilitation for homeowners at or below 100% of the county median income. This ranges, depending on county, from $48,600 to $67,000 for a household of one; $55,600 to $76,500 for two people; $62,000 to $86,100 for three people; $69,400 to $95,600 for four people, etc. Eligible participants must own the home as a sole and primary residence in the following towns: Harpersfield, Kortright, Middletown, Roxbury and Stamford in Delaware County; Blenheim, Broome, Conesville, Fulton, Gilboa, Jefferson and Summit in Schoharie County; and Ashland, Halcott, Hunter, Jewett, Lexington, and Prattsville in Greene County.
Meetings will be held for homeowners interested in applying at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Ashland Town Hall, at 12094 State Route 23 in Ashland; and at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 24, in the community room of Stamford Village Apartments at 125 Main St. in the village of Stamford. Fact sheets and applications will be available at those meetings.
Call 607-652-2823, ext. 102, or email info@westerncatskills.org for more information.
Sessions available at Smithy Studio
COOPERSTOWN — Rental sessions at Smithy Gallery and Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. will continue to be available until Friday, May 28. Sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
The price per session is $30. Clay will be $35 a bag.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information and to schedule a session.
