Area Dems to host meet-and-greet
SHARON SPRINGS — The Schoharie County Democratic Committee will host a meet-and-greet before its 7:30 p.m. bi-monthly meeting from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Monday, May 16, at 204 Main Bistro in Sharon Springs.
According to a media release, committee members will discuss the current state of political affairs and how newcomers may become involved.
An RSVP form is available to complete at https://tinyurl.com/2p92jmph.
Library to present talk with author
UNADILLA — Local author Chuck D’Imperio will talk about his book “Monumental New York” which features monuments, statues and memorials from Upstate New York, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Unadilla Public Library at 193 Main St. in Unadilla.
Rotary flower sale dates announced
SIDNEY — The Sidney Rotary Club’s spring flower sale will take place at S&S Landscaping Depot at 17233 County Highway 23 in Sidney the weekends of May 21 and 22, 29 and 29, and June 4 and 5, and 11 and 12.
According to a media release, proceeds from the sale of $20 gift cards redeemable at S&S Landscaping will support Sidney schools and the community.
S&S Landscaping is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. until noon Sunday.
Call Lorrie Keckeisen at 607-437-4274 for more information.
CAA scholarship applicants wanted
COOPERSTOWN — Graduating high school seniors are encouraged to apply for Cooperstown Art Association’s annual art scholarship for students planning to study art at the college level.
According to a media release, CAA will provide up to $1,400 in awards this year.
Applicants must be students of Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Laurens, Milford, Milford BOCES, Morris, Mount Markham, Owen D. Young, Richfield Springs, Schenevus or Worcester. Homeschooled students living within those school districts are also eligible to apply.
Applications are to be submitted online. A form is available at www.coopers townart.com/art-scholar ship.html. Entries must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Portfolios will be juried by Martha Greenbank Sharer, a local artist and former art instructor.
Funds for the scholarship come from CAA’s annual Adorn-a-Door event and donations from CAA members and patrons.
