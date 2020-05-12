Area News: May 13, 2020

Hydrant flushing set for Wednesday
CENTRAL BRIDGE — Hydrants will be flushed in the Central Bridge water district between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Call 518-231-4703 for more information. Clerk Luanne Mansheffer or Water Superintendent William Shroh are available to answer any questions.
John Colonna set to perform
WALTON — Music on the Delaware’s next Virtual House Party will be presented from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, and will feature jazz pianist John Colonna.
According to a media release, Colonna is a virtuosic and lyrical pianist who mixes many influences into a unique and vibrant sound. He studied classical piano as a child and teenager and was seduced by the power and simple beauty of rock music. Soon his interests turned to jazz and he graduated from Berklee College of Music with a degree in Jazz Composition.
After performing across the country in a variety of venues and genres, he attended New York University to study with Don Friedman, the late jazz pianist. Since then he has performed with his own group (the John Colonna Quartet), the Blake Fleming Trio and the Graeme Francis Trio, every Sunday at Renaissance Church in Harlem and teaches at SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College. He has also been active playing with Chinese rock and pop musicians.
The web address for the concert is https://tinyurl.com/ycbw4k3b.
The identification number is 763 307 078. The password is 514379.
The final concert in the House Party series will feature Ira McIntosh on May 21.
Chicken barbecue to be held Friday
LAURENS — The Laurens American Legion at 169 Main St. in Laurens, will sponsor a takeout chicken barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 15. Dinners will be $10 for adults and $6 for children 5 to 12. Chicken halves will be $6 each.
Listening session set for community
WALTON — DCMO BOCES Superintendent Perry Dewey will host an online community stakeholder listening session regarding the superintendent search in the Walton Central School District at 3 p.m., Friday, May 15.
The required registration needed to join the Zoom session may be completed by contacting District Clerk Corey Phraner no later than 3 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Email cphraner@waltoncsd.org or call 607-865-4116, ext. 6130. A name, address, telephone number and email address will need to be provided.
