Clean Sweep event to allow electronics
HARWICK — Televisions and other forms of electronics such as computers will be accepted at the town of Hartwick’s Clean Sweep 2021 event scheduled at the town hall at 103 Town Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Once a year town residents are allowed to dispose of certain unwanted items such as mattresses, green waste and tires. The public is welcome at the yard sale of donated items.
According to a media release, allowing televisions and other forms of electronics represents a revision from previously released information regarding the event.
Fees for electronics will be made accordingly.
This year, for the first time, Hartwick Appreciation Day will be held in conjunction with Clean Sweep. Visit www.facebook.com/TownofHartwick/ for a list of Appreciation Day events.
Contact Bruce Markusen at bmarkusen@stny.rr.com or 607-547-8070 for more information.
Energy Chat to be about communities
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will host a livestream Energy Chat at noon Tuesday, May 18, on Facebook Live.
The 10th event of the series will feature a discussion about Clean Energy Communities with Terry Carroll from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County.
Participants will learn how Delaware County is investing in future focused clean energy solutions for the community, presenters said in a media release.
The event will be streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE. Energy Chat is funded through the Smart Energy Choices program by NYSERDA.
For answers to questions about solar, renewable heat and energy efficiency, contact a community energy adviser at CCE of Delaware County at 607-865-6531 or vsd22@cornell.edu or visit www.smartenergychoices.org.
Call 607-865-6531 or visit www.ccedelaware.org for more information.
Grants availablefor home repairs
STAMFORD — Western Catskills Community Revitalization Council announced that the Office of Community Renewal has awarded RESTORE funds for emergency repairs on homes of residents age 60 and older.
The program pays for housing rehabilitation for homeowners at or below 100% of the county median income. This ranges, depending on county, from $48,600 to $67,000 for a household of one; $55,600 to $76,500 for two people; $62,000 to $86,100 for three people; $69,400 to $95,600 for four people, etc.
Eligible participants must own the home as a sole and primary residence in the following towns: Harpersfield, Kortright, Middletown, Roxbury and Stamford in Delaware County; Blenheim, Broome, Conesville, Fulton, Gilboa, Jefferson and Summit in Schoharie County; and Ashland, Halcott, Hunter, Jewett, Lexington, and Prattsville in Greene County.
Meetings will be held for homeowners interested in applying at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Ashland Town Hall, at 12094 State Route 23 in Ashland; and at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 24, in the community room of Stamford Village Apartments at 125 Main St. in the village of Stamford.
Fact sheets and applications will be available at those meetings.
Call 607-652-2823, ext. 102, or email info@westerncatskills.org for more information.
Village celebration to feature flowers
DELHI — Village property owners are invited by the Delhi Beautification Committee to join in the celebration of the village’s bicentennial by planting flowers in front of their homes and businesses.
According to a media release, red geraniums are especially requested because they were used to celebrate the village’s centennial in 1921.
Gardeners are also encouraged to plant a palate of red, white and blue.
Contact Dan Ayres at danayres7@ gmail.com for more information and to join the committee.
Legion seeks names for grave markers
BAINBRIDGE — Slater-Silvernail American Legion Post 806 of Bainbridge will place markers on the graves of veterans resting in eight cemeteries in May. The cemeteries include those named Greenlawn, Bennettsville, St. Peter’s Churchyard, West Bainbridge Rural, Bush, Presbyterian and Prince.
Post members traditionally place more than 500 markers and flags for each Memorial Day with the help of Boy Scout Troop 52.
Flags are also sold to raise funds to benefit the community.
To purchase a flag or request a marker, call 607-967-8171. The veteran’s name, dates of active military service, cemetery and gravesite number will need to be provided.
Sessions available at Smithy Studio
COOPERSTOWN — Rental sessions at Smithy Gallery and Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. will continue to be available until Friday, May 28.
Sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
The price per session is $30. Clay will be $35 a bag. Email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information and to schedule a session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.