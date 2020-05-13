Pantry adds third day to schedule
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Food Pantry will extend its availability beyond its hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Starting Friday, May 15, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. The Pantry's service area is northern Otsego County.
According to a media release, new health and safety-focused procedures have also been implemented.
People in need of food assistance should call 607-547-8902 to place orders. Walk-ins will have their orders taken from the porch. Only the Food Pantry Director and volunteers may enter the Pantry. Clients may wait outside and food will be packaged for them. Farmer’s Market vouchers for the 2020 season are available to pantry guests and will be distributed with food orders.
“The Food Pantry is grateful to the community for its overwhelming support during the crisis,” Executive Director Julia Perdue said in the release, adding “We are well stocked with food and supplies to meet the evolving needs of our neighbors. We are happy to be able to extend our service hours to include Fridays so that more people can have access to these resources.”
In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of both volunteers and clients, no food donations will be accepted for the time being. Food Pantry supporters may donate using PayPal at cooperstownfoodpantry.org, or mail a check to the Food Pantry at 25 Church St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. Also, in an effort to promote social distancing, the Pantry is unable to take on any new volunteers at this time.
Call 607-547-8902 or visit cooperstownfoodpantry.org or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFoodPantry for more information.
Masons to sponsor Sunday dinner option
LAURENS — The Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens will be the site of a takeout chicken and biscuit dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 17.
According to a media release, efforts have been taken by organizers with regard to health and safety precautions. Everyone must wear a face mask.
The menu will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, cranberry jelly and ice cream with strawberries.
The cost is $10 per dinner. Call 607-432-9067 for more information.
