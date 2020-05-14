Books and films to be discussed
WALTON — The William B. Ogden Free Library will host a book and film chat at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
The Zoom meeting is accessible at https://tinyurl.com/yal73e54. The meeting identification number is 842 9253 1883.
Participants using their cellular phones will need to dial 1 929 205 6099.
Contact 607-865-5929 or wa.heather@4cls.org for more information.
Board schedules special meeting
COOPERSTOWN — A special meeting of the Otsego County Board of Representatives will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday May 20.
According to a media release, contract approvals, employee and personnel matters, resolutions in support of community activities and resolutions and actions necessary for the county's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, including those dealing with personnel, finances, emergency services and other relevant matters, will makeup the agenda.
The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live on the official Otsego County Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/ycf63mmd.
