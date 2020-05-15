Opening day set for outdoor market
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Farmers' Market is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 23. Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. until noon.
According to a media release, the Market will move outdoors to the Town Green across from the Maple Museum on Creamery Street where it was previously housed indoors.
Meats, early produce, maple products, eggs, baked goods, granolas, cheese and bread will be sold by a number of vendors. Food and soap vendors are still needed. Insurance will be required. No crafts are allowed.
The Market will follow New York Department of Agriculture and Markets guidelines with regard to safe food handling, social distancing and packaging. Also, everyone must wear a mask.
Purchased items will be placed into bags provided by shoppers or purchased from members of Market host, the Jefferson Historical Society.
Parking is available on the streets around the green. Park Street, by the Post Office, is one-way, heading East.
Email Carol Greenman at cbgb21@yahoo.com for more information.
