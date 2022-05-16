Library registering summer readers
RICHFELD SPRINGS — Registration for “Oceans of Possibilities,” the summer reading program, is underway at Richfield Springs Public Library. The program will run from June 1 through August.
The library is at 102 Main St. in Richfield Springs. It is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturday.
Call 315-858-0230 or visit the library for more information.
Food distribution to be in Laurens
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need on Thursday, May 19, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Spring sale at CCEto feature variety
COOPERSTOWN — The annual Master Gardeners of Otsego County plant sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, a variety of vegetables, annual flowers, herbs, and perennials known to grow well in Otsego County will be featured.
Cornell-trained Master Gardener volunteers will be available to answer questions on planting, nurturing, harvesting and assist with plant selections.
Customers should bring their own boxes to carry their purchases home.
Proceeds will benefit the educational outreach of the Master Gardener Volunteer Program of Otsego County and Grow with CCE Campaign.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yck3b54j or call 607-547-2536, ext. 228 for more information. Replies will be made to voicemails.
Open house set at historic Major’s Inn
GILBERTSVILLE — Open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at The Major’s Inn in Gilbertsville.
According to a media release, the open house will include a tour and information about the 55-room Tudor inn built in 1897.
Fair’s focus set on garden perennials
WEST WINFIELD — The Upper Unadilla Valley Association will have a Plant and Garden Fair from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the town of Winfield Park.
According to a media release, because of work in progress on U.S. Route 20, the park will only be accessible from the rear off Clapson Street.
The sale will feature perennials donated by local gardeners priced from $3 to $5 per pot. No plants will be sold before 10 a.m.
A limited stock of annual bedding plants, mostly vegetables, will be for sale by Mount Markham Central School District’s Future Farmers of America organization. The FFA and high school science club will also operate a concession stand at the event.
A Duck Derby will begin at 11:30 a.m. Derby tickets are $3 per duck or two ducks for $5. Tickets will be available at the event and in advance from association directors. The ticket holder with the fastest duck will win half the proceeds. Call 315-855-4368 for advance tickets.
Proceeds will help fund the organization’s scholarship, summer tour and fall banquet
Fly-in breakfast to be held at airport
WESTVILLE — An all-you-can-eat fly-in breakfast will be sponsored by the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Cooperstown/Westville Airport at 866 State Route 166.
The price will be $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12. The meal will include pancakes with real maple syrup, sausage and eggs and beverages.
Club to sponsor annual plant sale
OTEGO — The Otego Garden Club will sponsor its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at 17 Follet St. in Otego.
According to a media release, a large variety of perennials will be available along with herbs and houseplants.
Call 607-988-7453 or 607-988-2613 for more information and to donate plants for the sale.
Electric vehicles to be part of show
HARTWICK — Electric vehicles will be displayed at the Hartwick EV Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Husky Park in Hartwick.
According to a media release, a variety of electric and hybrid vehicles owners and dealers are expectedto participate along with representatives from the Delaware Otsego Audubon Society, Otsego County Conservation Association and Clean Energy Communities Program from Mohawk Valley Economic Development District.
Vendors will include Livingston Energy Group and Intelligent Green Solutions.
Food will be provided by members of the Hartwick Fire Department.
Call Martha Clarvoe at 607-434-2946 for more information.
